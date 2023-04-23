Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

