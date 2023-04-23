Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $15.02 on Friday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

