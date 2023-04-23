USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $92.90 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,555.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00444766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00124389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00028065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

