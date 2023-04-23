Utrust (UTK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Utrust has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and $2.66 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

