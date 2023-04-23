Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $304.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

