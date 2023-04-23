Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

