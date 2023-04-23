Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.3% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $187.95 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.81. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

