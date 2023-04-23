Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,065. The firm has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $219.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

