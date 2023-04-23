Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $148.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.