Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

