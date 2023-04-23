Verge Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and approximately $892,957.28 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,611.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00314197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00571620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00072356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00439077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,992,388 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

