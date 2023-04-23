Walken (WLKN) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Walken has a total market capitalization of $18.94 million and $2.13 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,713 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

