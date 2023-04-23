Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.83.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $338.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.15. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.