WAX 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $175.98 million and $1.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,618,933,726 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,607,527,174.1645555 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06876735 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,849,251.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

