Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. 23,975,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,597,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

