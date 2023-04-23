Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

