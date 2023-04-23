Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $27,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE T opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.