Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.21 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.