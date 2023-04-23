Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.