Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

