XYO 1-Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. XYO has a total market cap of $69.04 million and $1.98 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,471.28 or 0.99970146 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00508973 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $510,983.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

