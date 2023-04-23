Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

