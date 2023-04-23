Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.