Zacks Research Comments on IPG Photonics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Trading

Shares of IPGP opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $333.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,925,103. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

