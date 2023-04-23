Zacks Research Comments on Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:UNM opened at $40.48 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

