Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

HST stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

