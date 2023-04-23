ZEDXION Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.20 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $528,170.48 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

