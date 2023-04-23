Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$384.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million. Zuora also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $125,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 56,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $125,286.76. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 56,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

