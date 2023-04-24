132,595 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,352 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,579,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last ninety days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.01. 358,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,813. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.