164,555 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,167 shares of company stock worth $14,042,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

