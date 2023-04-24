1peco Tops One Day Volume of $1,481.87 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $1,481.87 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

