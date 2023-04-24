2,074 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE remained flat at $125.53 during midday trading on Monday. 777,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,524. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

