29,394 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. 6,684,393 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

