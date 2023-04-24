30,557 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

