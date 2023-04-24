4,139 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $107.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,440. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

