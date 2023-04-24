4,147 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock worth $3,260,109. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 4,111,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

