5,100 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alcoa Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

