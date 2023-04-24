56,525 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 347,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,524. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

