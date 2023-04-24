687 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $381.96. 874,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,704. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $387.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.