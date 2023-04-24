7Pixels (7PXS) Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $37.08 million and $9,874.35 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00008349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.32304882 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,187.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

