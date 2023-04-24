7Pixels Trading Down 29.1% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $10,181.66 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00008488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.32304882 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,187.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

