8,061 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

