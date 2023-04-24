8,641 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $60.88. 1,161,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

