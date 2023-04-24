Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.45.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. 279,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

