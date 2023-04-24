Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading 12.5% Higher

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 287,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 178,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

