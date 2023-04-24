Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,439,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

