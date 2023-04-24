Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,185 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.62. 336,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.