Aecon Group (ARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

TSE:ARE opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

