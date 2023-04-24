Aion Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Aion has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $625,624.15 and approximately $28,036.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00142101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038877 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

