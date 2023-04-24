Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of ACDVF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

