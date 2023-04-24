Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Air Canada Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of ACDVF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.57.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
